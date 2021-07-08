Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

