Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

