Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $54,397,402 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $258.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.