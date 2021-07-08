Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 19,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,090,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

EPZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $779.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 66.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

