Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 13th

Environmental Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 13th. Environmental Impact Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Environmental Impact Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ENVIU stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.