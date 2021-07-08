Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,923.60 ($25.13).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Entain stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,807.50 ($23.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,188,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,556. The company has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,708.08.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

