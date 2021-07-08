Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ENLV stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

