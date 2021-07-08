ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
E has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
E opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
