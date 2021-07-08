ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

E has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

E opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

