Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,469. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

