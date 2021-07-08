EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EME traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.59. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.