Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,154,560 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.95.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Get Embraer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Embraer by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Embraer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Embraer by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.