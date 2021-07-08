Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

