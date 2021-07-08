Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $447,415.74 and $77.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

