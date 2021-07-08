eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 34,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

