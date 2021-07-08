easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th.

easyJet stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

