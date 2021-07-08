easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th.

easyJet stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

