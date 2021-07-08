Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.39

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $154,039.24 and approximately $92,807.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

