Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $224,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,202.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 448,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 414,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,410,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRS stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

