Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $213,000 Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $985.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.