Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 27,879 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,275 shares of company stock worth $4,022,721. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.