Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.