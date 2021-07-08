Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $235,000 Investment in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Casper Sleep as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 346.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 69,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 92.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

