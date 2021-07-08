Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $220,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

