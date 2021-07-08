Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$50.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$50.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.90.

TSE DND traded up C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$46.84. 192,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,683. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.34.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

