DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $108,190,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

DD stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

