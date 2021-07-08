Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading Down 0.8%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.06. 3,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 35,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Dundee Securities increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

