Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 159.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,668,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

