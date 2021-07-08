Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $235,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

