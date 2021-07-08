DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 1.3% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 207,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,122,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.