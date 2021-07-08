DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.80

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 125994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 348,559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $35,083,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

