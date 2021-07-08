Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $6,860,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Donaldson by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

