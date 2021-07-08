Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $478.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $479.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.36.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

