DMM: Governance Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $492,678.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

