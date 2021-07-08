DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 12.9%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) dropped 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 5,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 969,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

