Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,228 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $132,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 1,544.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX opened at $80.00 on Thursday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

