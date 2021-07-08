Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of LPL Financial worth $134,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,401,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $91,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after buying an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

LPLA stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.45.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

