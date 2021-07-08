Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Tetra Tech worth $137,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

