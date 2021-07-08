Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,295,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $135,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CRS opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

