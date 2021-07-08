Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,342 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of W.W. Grainger worth $142,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $459.00 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.84 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

