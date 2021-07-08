Dimecoin (DIME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $589.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $589.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00142497 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

