Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) versus Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Critical Survey

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.19 $42.04 million $2.52 12.71 Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 2.71 $817.00 million $0.69 20.19

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 Huntington Bancshares 0 5 6 1 2.67

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.22%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $15.09, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94% Huntington Bancshares 25.18% 12.08% 1.07%

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

