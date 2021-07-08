Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. Dillard’s posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 762.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $15.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDS stock opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

