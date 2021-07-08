Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGII. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

DGII traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 122,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $666.31 million, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

