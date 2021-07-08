DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DMAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.