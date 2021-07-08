DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

DHT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DHT by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

