DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report sales of $50.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.26 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.31 on Thursday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.