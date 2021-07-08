Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVO. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Devro alerts:

LON:DVO opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05. Devro has a one year low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84). The firm has a market cap of £349.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96). Also, insider Rohan Cummings acquired 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.