Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.62. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

