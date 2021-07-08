Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $297.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $349.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

