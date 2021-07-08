Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,108

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,807.50 ($23.62) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,709.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 184.44. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

