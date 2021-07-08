DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $58,564.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00134095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.53 or 1.00138210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00967670 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.